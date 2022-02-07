TT International Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Noah accounts for about 0.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.49% of Noah worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 26.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.