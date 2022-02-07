TT International Asset Management LTD Buys 82,982 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 1.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

CCEP stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

