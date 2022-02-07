TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 31,314 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 213.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 192.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 18.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $88.23 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

