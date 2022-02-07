TT International Asset Management LTD Cuts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. Installed Building Products makes up 0.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,233,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of IBP opened at $104.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.