TT International Asset Management LTD Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group makes up about 2.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.92% of MINISO Group worth $42,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 639,774 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after buying an additional 5,356,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $45,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MNSO opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of -0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.