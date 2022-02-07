TT International Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech accounts for 9.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 5.20% of 360 DigiTech worth $160,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QFIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

