TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $1.34 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $152.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.