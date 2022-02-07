TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $11.06 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,409,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,063,000. ASE Technology accounts for 0.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of ASE Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,863 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 855,838 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.03 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

