TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $6.03 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

