TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,278,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,515,000. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 3.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.16% of Banco Bradesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,060,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,302,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 883,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

