TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 217,222 Shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 1.75% of Huize worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huize in the second quarter worth $732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huize by 18.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huize in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huize by 41.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUIZ stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Huize Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

