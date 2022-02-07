TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 244,016 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,016 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up about 2.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 1.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $45,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

DQ stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.