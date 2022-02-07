TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 720,600 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3,535.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,600 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 3.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $54,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,541,000 after buying an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.