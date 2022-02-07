TT International Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. VEON comprises approximately 5.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 2.57% of VEON worth $93,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VEON by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VEON by 33.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 2,184,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

