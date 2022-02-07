TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

