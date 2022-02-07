TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 237,588 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,588 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.