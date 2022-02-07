TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 2,938 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.39. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $209.57 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

