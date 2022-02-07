TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 30,037 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.10% of frontdoor worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in frontdoor by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,405,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,406,000 after buying an additional 362,575 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.03 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.
frontdoor Company Profile
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
