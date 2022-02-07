TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 304,265 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,265 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up 1.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.24% of Zai Lab worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

