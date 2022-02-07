TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 3,327,487 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,767,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,327,487 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 6.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.18% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $121,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

