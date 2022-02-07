TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 345,717 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,717 shares during the quarter. Niu Technologies comprises about 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.75% of Niu Technologies worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIU. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NIU opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

