TT International Asset Management LTD Takes $4.16 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.73.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.