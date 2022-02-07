TT International Asset Management LTD Takes $8.64 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000. Vale accounts for about 0.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.55 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

