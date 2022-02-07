TT International Asset Management LTD Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.09% of Lindsay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $270,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $19,532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNN stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.