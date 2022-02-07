Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.32% of Tucows worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 135.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 168.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $76.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

