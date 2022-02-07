TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Volume Tops $108,180.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $108,180.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 121,617,357,243 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.