Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 0.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $193.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $304.49. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

