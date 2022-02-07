Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for approximately 4.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

TWTR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,080. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

