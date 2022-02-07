Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $728,860.01 and approximately $148,638.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00276614 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

