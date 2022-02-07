UBS Group Cuts SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target to CHF 27.50

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCBGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SIG Combibloc Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of SCBGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

