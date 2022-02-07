UBS Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

