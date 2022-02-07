UBS Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.
Shares of SCGLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.94.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
