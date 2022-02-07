UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.70

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 225988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 318,647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 331,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 74,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

