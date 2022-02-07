Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.61 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $368.23 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00788394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00234785 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016451 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001592 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

