Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,265 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Under Armour worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 172.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 882,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after buying an additional 537,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533,997 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $8,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

UA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

