Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Up 49.1% This Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $13.50 million and $127,279.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

