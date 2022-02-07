Unido EP One Day Volume Reaches $103,105.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $103,105.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

