Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches One Day Volume of $9.79 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00014096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00192299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00411221 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.