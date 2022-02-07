UniMex Network Trading Up 42.2% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $141,934.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,562,110 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

