Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,628 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Unisys worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unisys by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unisys by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after buying an additional 69,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

