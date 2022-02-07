United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.
Shares of UTHR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.80. 6,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
