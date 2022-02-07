United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Shares of UTHR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.80. 6,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

