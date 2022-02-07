UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $483.83. 32,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.06 and its 200 day moving average is $442.48. The company has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

