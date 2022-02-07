Unitrade Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $180,240.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

