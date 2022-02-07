Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $129.81 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

