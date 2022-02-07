Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $28.96. 31,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
