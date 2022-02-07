Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $28.96. 31,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

