UREEQA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,946.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,946.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

