Urus (URUS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00108793 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.