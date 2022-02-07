US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,951,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $36,456,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.