US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $10,786,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.