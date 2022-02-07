US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $11.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

