Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.92

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and approximately $118,972.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.